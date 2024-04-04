KTR terms dead monkeys in overhead water tank in Nalgonda, as shameful

Around 30 dead monkeys were discovered in an overhead tank located in Nandikonda by local municipal authorities on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed shock over discovery of dead monkeys in the overhead tanks of Nandikonda municipality, which supplied drinking water to around 50 families in the town. He termed it a shameful state of affairs within the Telangana Municipal department.

Taking to ‘X’, Rama Rao observed that periodical cleaning and routine maintenance, which are standard protocols to be followed, are being neglected. “Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public health,” he said.

Also Read Telangana: 30 monkeys found dead in water tank in Nalgonda

What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance which are standard protocols to be followed are being neglected Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public… https://t.co/Ooz7RnFOVE — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 3, 2024

Around 30 dead monkeys were discovered in an overhead tank located in Nandikonda by local municipal authorities on Wednesday. The monkeys are believed to have fallen into the overhead tanks when they attempted to drink water and got trapped leading to their drowning.