Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
Home | News | Ktr Terms Dead Monkeys In Overhead Water Tank In Nalgonda As Shameful

KTR terms dead monkeys in overhead water tank in Nalgonda, as shameful

Around 30 dead monkeys were discovered in an overhead tank located in Nandikonda by local municipal authorities on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 4 April 2024, 02:30 PM
KTR terms dead monkeys in overhead water tank in Nalgonda, as shameful

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed shock over discovery of dead monkeys in the overhead tanks of Nandikonda municipality, which supplied drinking water to around 50 families in the town. He termed it a shameful state of affairs within the Telangana Municipal department.

Taking to ‘X’, Rama Rao observed that periodical cleaning and routine maintenance, which are standard protocols to be followed, are being neglected. “Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public health,” he said.

Also Read

Around 30 dead monkeys were discovered in an overhead tank located in Nandikonda by local municipal authorities on Wednesday. The monkeys are believed to have fallen into the overhead tanks when they attempted to drink water and got trapped leading to their drowning.

Related News

Latest News