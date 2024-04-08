Take measures to avoid drinking water crisis: RWS principal secretary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:22 PM

Kothagudem: RWS principal secretaryprincipal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the government was giving high priority to drinking water supply in rural areas and towns to ensure sufficient water supply in summer.

He along with the district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala visited Kummarigudem Mission Bhagiratha intake well in Aswapuram mandal in the district on Monday and inspected Godavari water storage besides Ratham Gutta 40 MLD water treatment plant.

The officials informed him about water availability, water supply and other issues in the district through a powerpoint presentation.

He told the authorities to prepare proper plans for drinking water supply in the district and appreciated Collector Dr. Ala for introducing the new system of water supply through cans in the habitations that do not have road access.

As there was availability of water in the district, it was the responsibility of the authorities to use it in a planned manner; ensure that there would be no problems in drinking water supply and not to waste even a single drop of water.

Later Dr. Ala held a review meeting with the district officials on the progress of drinking water and SDF works and expressed displeasure at the slow pace of the works. She directed officials to complete all the works within a week and submit the photos of the works in the form of a report.

Later in the day Sultania visited Khammam and held a meeting with district Collector VP Gautham, RWS, irrigation and panchayat raj officials.

As water was stored in Palair, Wyra and Dummugudem reservoirs for the next 3 months steps should be taken to ensure drinking water supply to the last village.

If for any reason Mission Bhagiratha water was not supplied local sources should be kept ready as an alternative. All bore wells and hand pumps should be in working condition.

Field visits should be made and remedial measures should be taken immediately wherever there was a problem. The principal secretary and the Collector visited Wyra reservoir intake well and inspected the availability of water. 1.164 TMC water was available in the reservoir and Mission Bhagiratha needs 0.00313 TMC of water daily.