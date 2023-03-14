Deccan Heritage pays heartfelt condolence on demise of Vijaya Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

K Vijayarama Rao

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy paid its heartfelt condolence on the demise of Vijaya Rama Rao, CBI Former director and also who served as a minister in combined AP.

“He rendered exemplary service during his tenure in the CBI, he investigated prominent espionage cases and later after retiring the services he joined in politics to bring reforms in Governance. He is recognized as a leader and his services to the society & young minds,” said Sri Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy.

