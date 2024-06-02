| Decennial Telangana Formation Celebrations Held On Grand Scale In Old Karimnagar

Cultural programmes organized on the occasion of decennial celebrations entertained the audience. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in celebrations held in the Municipal Corporation office.

Karimnagar: Decennial celebration of Telangana State Formation was organised on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. All sections of the society including public representatives, political leaders, Collectors, police officers and others celebrated the event by hoisting tricolor.

Collector Pamela Satpathy hoisted the national flag while participating in celebrations held in the Collectorate office. Other collectors including Muzammil Khan (Peddapalli), Anurag Jayanthi (Rajanna-Sircilla) and Yashmean Basha (Jagtial) hoisted tricolors in their respective Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC).

While Karimnagar police commissioner Abhishek Mohanthy hoist national flag in commissionerate office premises, Ramagundam CP M Srinivasulu unfurled tricolor in Godavarikhani. Superintendent of Policies including Akhil Mahajan (Rajanna-Sircilla) and Sunpreet Singh (Jagtial) hoisted national flags in their respective offices.