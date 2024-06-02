Does a mother need permission to attend her child’s home, asks Revanth Reddy

2 June 2024

Hyderabad: Defending the State Government’s decision to invite Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi for Telangana State Decennial Formation Day 2024, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked does a mother require permission to participate in a function her child’s home.

“We invited Sonia Gandhi, who fulfilled the Telangana people’s aspirations, as a guest to the State Formation Day celebrations. We recognized Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation in what position and capacity?,” Revanth Reddy asked while addressing at the Formation Day celebrations here on Sunday.

As long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi would be recognized and respected as the mother by Telangana society. There was a strong bond between mother and this land and it was above politics, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the people’s government had taken some key decisions towards fulfilling the aspirations of the martyrs and the dreams of the people, he said cultural and economic revival were two key points to rebuild the ruined Telangana, he said.

Announcing “Jaya Jayahe Telangana…” as the official State song from today, the Chief Minister said this was the first step towards cultural renaissance.

Emblem reflect a nation’s history. Telangana means struggle during the statehood movement and it should be reflected in the official emblem of the State. The people’s government was working out on creating a new State emblem, he said.

“We are working on creating a new emblem taking into consideration the suggestions and advice from various communities,” Revanth Reddy said adding that the design of Telangana Talli statue would be designed shortly. Telangana Talli statue would be finalised reflecting the aspirations of the people.

Stressing that the Congress government had implemented two guarantees within 48 hours of coming to power, the Chief Minister said 30,000 youths have been given job recruitment certificates at LB Stadium. Group-1 notification has been issued and the preliminary examination was scheduled on June 9th this year, he said.

“We also issued a notification for Mega DSC to fill 11,062 posts. The age limit has been increased from 44 to 46 years. Vacancies will be filled in the government departments,” The Chief Minister said.

Reminding that the Congress government has a history of providing free electricity and loan waiver to farmers in the past, he said the State government was continuing that track record.

As part of the financial assistance scheme for farmers, the State government deposited Rs 7,500 crore in the bank accounts of 69 lakh people. This apart, compensation of Rs.10,000 per acre was paid towards crop damage due to untimely rains, he said.

“My government is supplying uninterrupted power for domestic and industrial needs. There is no need to express doubts about the power supply. State has set a new record of the supply of 298.19 million units of power on March 6 this year. It is unprecedented in the history of Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

Emphasising on the River Krishna and Godavari water sharing disputes to be resolved, he said the issue was pending even after 10 years.

The Congress government would exert pressure on the Union government and get the State’s due share of water and prepare plans to develop irrigation facilities efficiently, he said.

“From today onwards, the city of Hyderabad will no longer be the joint capital of the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We will resolve the division of assets between the two States at the earliest,” Revanth Reddy assured.