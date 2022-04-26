Decision to implement Dalit Bandhu a historic move: Ministers

Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed Dalit Bandhu assets to beneficiaries in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem/Khammam : It was a historic decision by the TRS government to implement Dalit Bandhu Scheme in the interest of the economic upliftment of dalit families, stated ministers Koppula Eshwar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The units sanctioned under the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme were distributed to the beneficiaries at the Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem by Scheduled Castes Development Minister Eshwar and Transport Minister Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar informed that a total of 5500 people were benefited in erstwhile Khammam district with the scheme. In the coming next phase 15, 000 dalit families would be benefit with 1500 families per Assembly constituency in the joint district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao designed the scheme after much deliberations with various sections of the society and it was being implemented with a broad intention that dalit families should progress on an equal footing with other communities in the society.

Telangana was moving forward with phenomenal progress and job notifications were being given to ensure jobs to unemployed youth and more than 80, 000 jobs would be notified in the days to come, Ajay Kumar said.

Minister Eshwar noted that Dalit Bandhu scheme would be effective only when the beneficiaries achieving econmomic growth and stand on their own. Dalit Bandhu would be extended to every dalit family in the coming days.

There was no such scheme in the country to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh directly to the dalit beneficiaries without any bank guarantees, sureties or bank consent. The beneficiaries should try to create employment for more people, he noted.

The Chief Minister was implementing large scale welfare and development programme for the benefit of all sections of the people in Telangana, Eshwar said he asked the officials to monitor the progress of units that were grounded. Later in the day Ajay Kumar and Eshwar paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar and distributed assets to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Khammam at SR&BGNR College. It was an unprecedented move to implement the scheme covering 100 percent dalits in Chintakani mandal, they said.

