Deepak Kumar Srivastava named new zonal head for PNB

Hyderabad: Deepak Kumar Srivastava has taken over as the new zonal head of Punjab National Bank Hyderabad Zone here on Thursday.
The Hyderabad zone encompasses three States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.
A bank press release stated that Srivastava would be responsible for driving business growth and innovation, developing and implementing strategic initiatives, and overseeing all businesses in the three States.