Deepavali gift for property tax payers, TS govt announces 50 per cent relief

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday announced a Deepavali gift for property tax payers in GHMC limits and also those in 140 municipalities across the State.

Domestic property owners in Greater Hyderabad limits have been given 50 per cent relief in the property tax for those, who pay up to Rs 15,000 in 2020-2021 financial year . If the owners in these category have already paid full tax, the 50 per cent relief will be adjusted in the next financial year.

More than 13 lakh owners will get benefitted by this in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

In other municipalities in the State, owners are permitted to pay 50 per cent of the property tax. This relief will be applicable to those who pay up to Rs 10,000 annual property tax.

