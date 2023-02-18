DEET: End your job search here

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts and career advice
DEET: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
Position: Tele Banking Executive
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Ameerpet
Experience: 0 to 3 years, exposure to banking preferable
Package: CTC – 208000 LPA to 288000 LPA
Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in Bio Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation /Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Salary: Based on the last CTC
Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies : 6
Contact : 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Position: Customer Care Executive
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Nanakramguda, Gachibowli
Skills: Fluency in English
Experience: 0 to 4 years
Package: 2.5 – 3.2 LPA
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Position: Customer support & Sales
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Fluency in English, Hindi and Telugu
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Package: 2.0 – 2.88 LPA
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Intermediate & above
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Package: 1.5 – 3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Avonflex
Position: Sr. Accounts Executive
Qualification: MBA/PGDM or Any B.com Graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5-6 years of experience In accounting; relevant experience in effectively handling accounts and data.
Package: 3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837
Avonflex
Role: HR & Admin Manager
Qualification: MBA/PGDM in HR
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5 Years of experience as HR & Admin Executive or Assistant Manager
Package: 3 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837
Avonflex
Position: Sales & Marketing Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher/ Experience
Package: 1 – 2 LPA
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 7660001837
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Delivery boys
Qualification & Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000/- month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to 13K to 15K (In hand) PF ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above (Fresher’s can apply)
Gender: Male/ Female
Contact: 9811025640
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies : 20
Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
