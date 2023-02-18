DEET: End your job search here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 18 February 23

DEET: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers can register and create a profile on DEET application which can downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

You can also create a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Call for Jobs

Position: Tele Banking Executive

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Ameerpet

Experience: 0 to 3 years, exposure to banking preferable

Package: CTC – 208000 LPA to 288000 LPA

Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in Bio Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation /Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Salary: Based on the last CTC

Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies : 6

Contact : 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Call for Jobs

Position: Customer Care Executive

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Nanakramguda, Gachibowli

Skills: Fluency in English

Experience: 0 to 4 years

Package: 2.5 – 3.2 LPA

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Call for Jobs

Position: Customer support & Sales

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English, Hindi and Telugu

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Package: 2.0 – 2.88 LPA

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Call for Jobs

Role: Inside or Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Intermediate & above

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Package: 1.5 – 3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Avonflex

Position: Sr. Accounts Executive

Qualification: MBA/PGDM or Any B.com Graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5-6 years of experience In accounting; relevant experience in effectively handling accounts and data.

Package: 3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Avonflex

Role: HR & Admin Manager

Qualification: MBA/PGDM in HR

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5 Years of experience as HR & Admin Executive or Assistant Manager

Package: 3 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Avonflex

Position: Sales & Marketing Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher/ Experience

Package: 1 – 2 LPA

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 7660001837

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery boys

Qualification & Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/- month PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to 13K to 15K (In hand) PF ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above (Fresher’s can apply)

Gender: Male/ Female

Contact: 9811025640

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies : 20

Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

