Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 14 January 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using the link: bit.ly/instantresume

Just Dial

Position : Information Retrieval Officers

Qualification : 10 2 & Above

Experience : Freshers/Experienced

Salary : Part Time 10,250 month / Full Time 16,500 month

Contact : 9100236492 .

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Customer Care

Qualification : Any Degree

Experience : 0 – 2 years

Languages : Kannada, English, Marathi and Bengali

Salary : 4 LPA Max

Location : Begumpet

Contact : 9346316003

Just Dial

Position : Certified Internet Consultant/Business Development Executive

Qualification : Pursuing Graduation Final Year/Graduates/MBA

Experience : Freshers/Experienced

Salary : 20,000 – 25,000

Contact : 9100236492

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Medical Officer

Qualification : MBBS

Salary : 7.2 LPA

Location : Fatehpur and Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Contact : 9346316003

Auzon Softech

Position : Customer care Executive

Qualification : 10 2, Graduates and Undergraduates

Package : 1.8 to 2.8 LPA

Languages : English and Hindi [North Indian Hindi]

Vacancies : 20

Contact: 8977606339

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Customer Care

Qualification : Any Degree

Experience : 0 – 2 years

Languages : Kannada – English

Salary : 3 LPA Max

Contact : 9346316003

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Skin Therapy

Gender : Male

Qualification : Any Degree

Salary : 1.8 LPA Incentives PF ESI

Location : Vizag

Contact : 9346316003

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Maintenance

Gender : Male

Qualification : Any Degree

Experience : 2 years

Salary : 2.4 LPA Incentives PF ESI

Contact : 9346316003

Just Dial

Position : Telemarketing Executives(TME)

Qualification : Under Graduates/Graduates/MBA

Experience : Freshers/Experienced

Salary : 16,000 – 20,000

Contact : 9100236492

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Staff Nurse (Industrial Staff Nurse)

Qualification : GNM/B.Sc

Experience : 2 years

Location : Bangalore / Chennai

Gender : Male / Female

Salary : 22000CTC (18000 Take Home)

Contact : 9346316003

Chai Point

Position : Store Team Member

Qualification : SSC

Salary : Rs 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Vacancies : 20

Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Third Wave Coffee

Position : Barista / Team Member

Qualification : 12th pass

Experience: 0

Salary : Best in the Industry

Vacancies : 10

Contact : 8099412735

One More Goal

Role : Semi voice process

Shift : Night

Qualification : Graduate and Intermediate

Communication skills: Excellent verbal

Language : English

Salary : 15,000 plus Incentives

Contact : 9652867807 / Hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal

Role : Dat Sales ( Tele Caller)

Shift : 9 am – 6 pm.

Qualification : Any Graduation

Experience : Minimum 6 months in Telesales / BPO

Salary : CTC 2.5 – 3.0 LPA

Contact : 9652867807 / jashuva@onemoregoal.in

Red Matter Technology

Position : Business Development Executive

Qualification : Any Degree

Experience : 0 – 2 years

Gender : Male

Work : On Field

Contact : 8179944540

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com