Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.
Just Dial
Position : Information Retrieval Officers
Qualification : 10 2 & Above
Experience : Freshers/Experienced
Salary : Part Time 10,250 month / Full Time 16,500 month
Contact : 9100236492 .
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Customer Care
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 0 – 2 years
Languages : Kannada, English, Marathi and Bengali
Salary : 4 LPA Max
Location : Begumpet
Contact : 9346316003
Just Dial
Position : Certified Internet Consultant/Business Development Executive
Qualification : Pursuing Graduation Final Year/Graduates/MBA
Experience : Freshers/Experienced
Salary : 20,000 – 25,000
Contact : 9100236492
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Medical Officer
Qualification : MBBS
Salary : 7.2 LPA
Location : Fatehpur and Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh
Contact : 9346316003
Auzon Softech
Position : Customer care Executive
Qualification : 10 2, Graduates and Undergraduates
Package : 1.8 to 2.8 LPA
Languages : English and Hindi [North Indian Hindi]
Vacancies : 20
Contact: 8977606339
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Customer Care
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 0 – 2 years
Languages : Kannada – English
Salary : 3 LPA Max
Contact : 9346316003
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Skin Therapy
Gender : Male
Qualification : Any Degree
Salary : 1.8 LPA Incentives PF ESI
Location : Vizag
Contact : 9346316003
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Maintenance
Gender : Male
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 2 years
Salary : 2.4 LPA Incentives PF ESI
Contact : 9346316003
Just Dial
Position : Telemarketing Executives(TME)
Qualification : Under Graduates/Graduates/MBA
Experience : Freshers/Experienced
Salary : 16,000 – 20,000
Contact : 9100236492
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Staff Nurse (Industrial Staff Nurse)
Qualification : GNM/B.Sc
Experience : 2 years
Location : Bangalore / Chennai
Gender : Male / Female
Salary : 22000CTC (18000 Take Home)
Contact : 9346316003
Chai Point
Position : Store Team Member
Qualification : SSC
Salary : Rs 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Vacancies : 20
Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Third Wave Coffee
Position : Barista / Team Member
Qualification : 12th pass
Experience: 0
Salary : Best in the Industry
Vacancies : 10
Contact : 8099412735
One More Goal
Role : Semi voice process
Shift : Night
Qualification : Graduate and Intermediate
Communication skills: Excellent verbal
Language : English
Salary : 15,000 plus Incentives
Contact : 9652867807 / Hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal
Role : Dat Sales ( Tele Caller)
Shift : 9 am – 6 pm.
Qualification : Any Graduation
Experience : Minimum 6 months in Telesales / BPO
Salary : CTC 2.5 – 3.0 LPA
Contact : 9652867807 / jashuva@onemoregoal.in
Red Matter Technology
Position : Business Development Executive
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 0 – 2 years
Gender : Male
Work : On Field
Contact : 8179944540
