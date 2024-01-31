Defamation notice: KTR asks Manickam Tagore to redirect to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

It was your colleague Congressman and MP K Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for Rs 50 crore, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 06:15 PM

File Photo: BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday suggested that Congress leader Manickam Tagore redirect his defamation notice addressed to Rama Rao to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was now sitting in the Telangana Secretariat.

Asking why Tagore was in a confused mode, the BRS working president said Tagore had wrongly directed defamation notices to him instead of sending to the person who had openly accused Tagore of taking monetary gratification for favouring Revanth Reddy for appointment as PCC president.

“It was your colleague Congressman and MP K Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for Rs 50 crore,” he said, adding that he had merely quoted the same since it was reported widely in media. Neither did Venkat Reddy withdraw the allegation nor did he offer an explanation till date, Rama Rao said on X.

Rama Rao also attached video clippings and reports of Venkat Reddy accusing Revanth Reddy of having purchased the PCC president post by paying Rs.50 crore to Tagore, who was then the Congress party’s in-charge for Telangana affairs. Tagore had earlier posted on X a copy of the defamation notice he sent to Rama Rao, saying that if the latter failed to respond to the notices in seven days, he would move the court.