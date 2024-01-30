| Ktr Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Edited Image Of Himself

KTR sparks social media frenzy with edited image of himself

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, shared an intriguing edited picture of himself on social media, capturing the attention of netizens and eliciting various reactions.

The altered image depicts KTR with a beard and slightly longer, curly hair, which was sent to him by an admirer, likely from the US.

‘Tweeting a digitally edited pic sent by an admirer of the Party. If only I could grow my hair and beard,’ KTR wrote sharing the picture.

While some social media users encouraged him to try the look, others praised the altered appearance.

The image, showcasing KTR with a beard and longer hair, is gaining widespread attention, especially among his fans.

Tweeting a digitally edited pic sent by an admirer of the Party If only I could grow my hair and beard 😁 pic.twitter.com/foqNr7GjV2 — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 21, 2024