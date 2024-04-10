Defeat communal BJP, says KTR

He reiterated that the BRS has devotion towards Lord Ram, but would never use his name for votes. "Lord Ram does not belong to the BJP alone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday gave a clarion call to voters to defeat the BJP, which was a communal party, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, citing its lack of contribution to Telangana in the last 10 years and for trying to stifle the voice of Telangana in the Parliament.

Addressing the BRS cadre during the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency meeting in Medipally near Medchal here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that though former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao built the Yadadri temple, he never misused the name of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for political gains unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders who were using the name of Lord Ram for building the Ayodhya temple.

He belongs to all Hindus like us. I have Rama in my name as well,” he pointed out. He said there was no issue with Lord Ram, but given the ideology of the BJP, it should be dethroned from power to end the communal hatred being spread in the country.

“If the BJP is genuinely dedicated to Telangana’s growth and devoted to Lord Ram, why did it not contribute even a single rupee to the temples of Bhadrachalam and Ghatkesar? Should Ayodhya be the exclusive development? Why is there such bias in favour of Lord Ram temples all around the nation?,” he asked.

Rama Rao lashed out at Narendra Modi dubbing him the most inhuman Prime Minister who did not even arrange trains for migrant labourers to reach their native places during BJP and subsequent lockdown. In sharp contrast, he reminded that former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao arranged for food and transportation of these migrant labourers.

He added that Modi who waived off corporate loans worth Rs.15 lakh crore for his crony capitalists, did not implement a crop loan waiver for debt-ridden farmers.

He also criticised Modi for arm-twisting political opponents to join the BJP, and forcing even Chief Ministers of different States to toe the line of the BJP or spend time behind the bars, with fabricated cases against them. He drew parallels between Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing them of hatching conspiracies to decimate the BRS.

“Revanth Reddy has chalked out plans to join the BJP just after the Lok Sabha elections. He loves Modi more than Rahul Gandhi,” Rama Rao said, pointing out the sharp contrast between the public statements of Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy with regard to Modi, Adani and the Delhi excise policy case as well.

He said Revanth Reddy would shift his loyalties to the BJP with 30 Congress MLAs, after the Lok Sabha polls. Stating that Revanth Reddy would fail automatically and that the latter himself was aware that he could not fulfill the electoral promises made, Rama Rao said the BRS would hunt down Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders till they delivered the promises.

He wanted the Congress government in Telangana to last for full-term of five years and implement its 420 electoral promises. “We have no plans to topple the Ghatkesargovernment in Telangana. Since he is unable to keep his word, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is aware of his shortcomings.

Instead of focusing on phone tapping, the latter should focus on ‘water tapping’ as drinking water is being supplied to the public through water tankers in several parts of the State,” he said, in response to Revanth Reddy’s recent allegations of conspiracy being hatched to topple his government.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy was inept to increase the wealth of the State. He pointed out that while the previous BRS regime addressed the acute shortage of drinking and irrigation water, the Revanth Reddy government was unable to cater to the people’s needs.