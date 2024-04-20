Defeat Congress in Lok Sabha polls, BRS leaders ask voters

Speaking at a party meeting at Enkoor in the district on Saturday he said that the people realised the fraudulent nature of the Congress party and were waiting to teach a lesson to the party in the Parliament elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 07:36 PM

Khammam: BRS Khammam parliamentary candidate Nama Nageswara Rao has called for the defeat of Congress party in Lok Sabha elections for cheating the public with false promises.

Speaking at a party meeting at Enkoor in the district on Saturday he said that the people realised the fraudulent nature of the Congress party and were waiting to teach a lesson to the party in the Parliament elections.

He claimed that there has been a change in people’s thinking and if the BRS cadres work hard at the booth level the party would be successful.

People voted for Congress in the Assembly election with the hope that they would do something good but they were forced to face hardships. Nageswara Rao wanted the public to teach a lesson to Congress for insulting BR Ambedkar by not even garlanding his statue in Khammam on Ambedkar Jayanti. In view of changing circumstances people were on the side of the BRS.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan said that Nageswara Rao should be elected with the highest majority to protect the interests and rights of Telangana.

The BRS party was going to win eight parliamentary seats in the State and would give tough competition in four other seats. He said that the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana a welfare State in the past 10 years, Congress came to power and pushed the State into crisis.

Now the link between the people and the Congress has been broken, the cadres have to join hands with the people and work for the success of BRS. Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra hoped that the BRS candidate Nageswara Rao was going to win the Khammam Lok Sabha seat with a majority of two lakh votes.

Former MLA B Madan Lal appealed to voters to defeat Congress for causing drought like conditions in the State.