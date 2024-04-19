Work for BRS candidate Nama’s victory, leaders tell cadres

Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan and Nageswara Rao addressed the workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:35 PM

BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate N Nageswara Rao addressing party workers in Khammam.

Khammam: The district BRS leaders have appealed to the public to elect the party Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao with a huge majority.

Khammam constituency level preparatory meeting was held here on Friday. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan and Nageswara Rao addressed the workers.

They said that every cadre has to take the responsibility of working for the victory of the party candidate. The cadres have to meet each voter on behalf of the party candidate and explain development and welfare programmes implemented during the BRS regime.

Nageswara Rao said that Congress came to power by giving fraudulent promises and cheated farmers, old aged people, women and youth. People should be explained how the Congress party has cheated them.

Congress and BJP MPs never raised their voice for Telangana. To make Telangana’s voice heard in Parliament, BRS candidates should win the Lok Sabha elections. Within four months of the Congress party coming to power the rights of Telangana put into peril, he noted.

Ajay Kumar said that the Congress party has not yet decided the candidate so far. Ministers in the district were busy securing the party ticket for their family members. In the past, the same leaders have accused the BRS of family rule.

MLC Madhusudan noted that people in Telangana were seeking change. The Congress government was not implementing the promises made in the elections. In the last nine years, there was no water crisis and now the situation has turned miserable.