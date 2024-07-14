Defected MLAs should resign, seek re-election: Kaushik Reddy

Kaushik Reddy said the Congress government failed to deliver its six guarantees as well as the promised two lakh jobs to the unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:36 PM

File photo of BRS Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Sunday challenged the BRS MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress to resign from their posts and seek the people’s mandate again on Congress tickets. He stated that the defection of a few MLAs would not affect the party and its cadre, and instead, it would make a strong comeback.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Kaushik Reddy said the Congress government failed to deliver its six guarantees as well as the promised two lakh jobs to the unemployed youth. He said rather than delivering the electoral promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was focusing on poaching MLAs from the opposition parties. Citing the remarks of the Congress leaders in Karnataka alleging that the BJP poached their MLAs for Rs.50 crore each, he wondered how much the Congress paid to defecting MLAs in Telangana.

He came down heavily on Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for making derogatory comments against BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao. He condemned the remarks stating that Nagender should resign from his post as the latter himself had claimed that people elected him due to the blessings of Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BRS legislator vowed to expose the irregularities of Nagender as his victims approached him for help. He reminded that earlier, the then TPCC president and current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself criticised Nagender as a beedi vendor. “I will expose how the beedi vendor earned so many crores,” he said.