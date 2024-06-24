Defections widen rifts in Congress; Leaders question Revanth Reddy’s autocracy

Over the last few days, defections engineered by Revanth Reddy of senior BRS leaders into the party have stoked the fire that was already raging over other issues.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: Defections masterminded by Chief Minister and Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, along with what several leaders see as his autocratic way of functioning, has thrown the Congress into turmoil in the State.

Over the last few days, defections engineered by Revanth Reddy of senior BRS leaders into the party have stoked the fire that was already raging over other issues, including candidates for nominated posts and the Cabinet expansion, which have been dragging on.

On Monday, even as Revanth Reddy flew to New Delhi to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Congress MPs from Telangana and to meet the AICC leadership, things flared up back home, where the latest defection, that of Jagtial MLA, Dr Sanjay Kumar of the BRS, into the Congress, saw multiple leaders coming out against the move. Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who was twice defeated by Sanjay Kumar in Assembly polls, was in the forefront, holding meetings with his supporters and reportedly contemplating to quit the party, complaining that he was not consulted about the move.

Congress Kisan Cell State coordinator Vakati Satyam Reddy resigned from his post this morning registering his protest against Sanjay Kumar’s entry.

Jeevan Reddy had already spoken out against defections being encouraged after Revanth Reddy visited Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and got him to join the Congress. He was of the opinion that the entry of other party leaders into the Congress would lead to those who have been loyal to the Congress losing their significance in the party. This would also adversely impact party prospects in the long run.

Apart from this, Revanth Reddy’s recent statement that only IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would have to be approached by the media for any official version on government programmes, has also put frowns on the faces of some senior leaders, who feel sidelined.

Amidst all this, the AICC leadership is said to be closely observing the developments in the party. A fact-finding committee will be here soon to analyse the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Party sources say AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi is also trying to make her presence felt, with her reportedly attending review meetings at the Secretariat apart from making recommendations on candidates for nominated posts, regarding the appointment of a new PCC president and also Cabinet expansion. According to a senior leader, this was being seen in some quarters as an attempt to send a message to Revanth Reddy that he would not have absolute control over the party affairs.