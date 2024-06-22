BRS slams Pocharam for betraying party leadership

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS MLAs said the political loyalties of Pocaharam were always linked to the net benefits he was assured of by a political party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 04:55 PM

Former MLA A. Jeevan Reddy addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack on the former speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for betraying the BRS party leadership, former MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, Ganesh Bigala, Metuku Anand on Saturday demanded him to resign to the membership of the State Legislative Assembly and seek re-election as the Congress nominee from the Banswada assembly constituency.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, they said the political loyalties of Pocaharam were always linked to the net benefits he was assured of by a political party.

The former Speaker had betrayed the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the past. Now it was the turn of the BRS leadership. He will have no hesitation to ditch A Revanth Reddy tomorrow. He had deceived the BRS leadership. His shifting of loyalties was not intended to benefit the farming community. He did so only for the sake of his stone crushers. He had used Rs 7500 crores for his constituency development. The BRS was not short of leaders, they said.

The exit of such leaders from the party will help make space for a new breed of young and genuine leaders, they asserted