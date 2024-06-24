Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy to resign over BRS MLA’s induction into party?

Jeevan Reddy, who was twice defeated by Sanjay Kumar, is learned to have discussed his resignation from the MLC post with his close associates since he "could not continue in the party where there was no respect".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 09:04 PM

Jagtial: The entry of Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the Congress party has set off a chain of angry reactions from party leaders in the district.

While Congress Kisan Cell State coordinator Vakati Satyam Reddy resigned from his post this morning, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy is said to be planning to resign from his MLC post. He is said to be cut off with the party leadership, read Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, for inviting Sanjay Kumar into the party fold without discussing with him. The same reason has angered other party leaders and cadre as well.

Jeevan Reddy, who was twice defeated by Sanjay Kumar, is learned to have discussed his resignation from the MLC post with his close associates since he “could not continue in the party where there was no respect”. With reports that he might quit the party spreading fast, Jeevan Reddy’s followers, party leaders and cadre from different parts of the district reached his residence here from the morning. With the crowd growing, police had to place barricades at Jeevan Reddy’s residence to control party activists.

DCC president and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vemulwada MLA Adi Srinivas too were among those who called on Jeevan Reddy to convince him against his plans to resign. Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar also reportedly spoke to the MLC and tried to convince him.