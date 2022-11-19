Defence Electronics Research Laboratory celebrated 61st Annual Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, a premier lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, celebrated its 61st Annual Day on Saturday with Dr. BK Das, Director General (E&S), DRDO, as the Chief Guest.

DLRL is a pioneer in designing and developing Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems for Armed Forces & Paramilitary services.

N Srinivas Rao, Director, DLRL brought out the major achievements by the lab during the last year and milestones reached in developing and inducting electronic warfare systems for the tri-services.

Dr. BK Das, Director General (Electronics & Communications), DRDO, in his address, stressed the significance of preparing for the constantly evolving field of Electronic Warfare and the steadily rising demands placed on the services in this specialized area. “It is important to integrate academic institutions and industry partners in order to accelerate product development,” he said while urging the lab to create indigenous systems that the armed forces would be proud of.

Directors of DRDO labs, former Directors of DLRL, Financial Adviser, and others attended the ceremony along with employees and their family members.

DLRL organized various sports and cultural events as part of annual day celebrations. There were programs like singing, fancy dress competition, dance, and drawing competitions organised for the children.