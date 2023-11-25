Delay in granting statehood to Telangana by Cong govt took hundreds of young lives: Nadda

Reminding that BRS came to power in Telangana after formation of separate state, he said that there was no difference between Congress and BRS in protecting the interests of the people of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Suryapet: BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday alleged that the delay in granting the statehood to Telangana by earlier Congress led UPA government was the reason for sacrifice of hundreds of youth during Telangana movement.

Speaking at a public meeting “Vijaya Sankalp Sabha” held in Huzurnagar, Nadda said that hundreds of Telangana youth had sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood due to the attitude of earlier Congress government at the centre.

He alleged that Telangana had not witnessed any development in last nine year rule of BRS government. Moreover, corruption was rampant in the BRS government. He charged the BRS government with misuse of funds granted by the Centre. He said that jobs for the unemployed and the real welfare of farmers would become possible only through the BJP government. He claimed that Narendra Modi had increased the budgetary allocation to agriculture six times in the last 10 years.

He reminded that BJP promised to make a BC leader as Chief Minister of Telangana, if the party was voted to power in the ensuing elections.