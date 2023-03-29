Delegation from Embassy of France visits UoH

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: A three member delegation from the Embassy of France that visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Wednesday discussed prospects for academic and research collaboration.

The delegates were François-Xavier Mortreuil, Attaché for Science and Academic Cooperation and Lucille Guillet, Science and Academic Cooperation Officer – Embassy of France for South India and Mirrin Raikhan, Campus France Manager for Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh, Embassy of France in India.

Xavier Mortreuil emphasized on five avenues of possible areas, opportunities for collaboration, namely, student mobility, research & innovation, Indo-French network, Indo-French support to R&D and horizon Europe project working towards a sustainable world.

UoH International Affairs Office Director Prof. Chetan Srivastava spoke about the university’s vision, activities and endeavours of global academic and research collaboration, and avenues for internationalization in line with NEP 2020.

