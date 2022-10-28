University of Hyderabad faculty elected Fellow of Royal Historical Society

Hyderabad: The Royal Historical Society (RHS) has elected Prof. Pramod K Nayar, faculty, Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH), as its Fellow in recognition of his contribution to historical scholarship.

Prof. Pramod Nayar’s contribution to the field, as recognized by the RHS includes the books British India: English Writing and India (Routledge 2007), Colonial Voices (Wiley-Blackwell 2012), The Great Uprising (Penguin 2007), Indian Travel Writing in the Age of Empire (Bloomsbury 2021).

Forthcoming books in the field include Thugs and Bandits (volume six of The Imperial Archives) and The Raj: A Journey through Ten Documents (Bloomsbury). Prof. Pramod Nayar also holds the UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies in the Department of English. Established in 1868 as a learned society, the RHS is one of the world’s most respected societies for historical research and teaching.