Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Scheme To Be Implemented | Supreme Court Reviews Delhi Pollution

The scheme, under the GRAP-IV stage, allows private vehicles with registration plates ending in odd numbers to run on odd dates and even numbers on even dates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot have announced a plan to implement the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital of Delhi.

