Delhi carjacking case: Court sends two accused to five days of police custody

Delhi carjacking case: Court sends two accused to five days of police custody

By ANI Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday remanded two accused Mehraj Salmani and Asif in five days of custody in connection with the cabbie dragging-car jacking case.

Metropolitan magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi remanded both the accused to five days police custody.

Delhi police sought seven-day custody to interrogate the accused persons.

They have been arrested from Meerut in a case of dragging a cab driver when he resisted the carjacking in Vasant Kunj (North).

The victim Bijender Shah died due to injuries succumbed during the incidents that took place on the night of October 10, 2023.

He was seen being dragged with the car in a viral video. His body was found on the National Highway 48.

They had robbed the cab of Bijender and taken it Meerut.

They are residents of the area under police station Kithhor in Meerut. This car was also intercepted with the assistance of UP police.

While seeking the remand of the accused persons, Delhi police submitted that custody was required to investigate the case and recreate the scene of the crime.

It was also stated that the accused is to be taken to many places in Delhi and UP to recover the belongings of the deceased.

The accused persons were represented by Advocate Dipak Tyagi. He opposed the police custody remand before the court.