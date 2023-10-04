Delhi Police Mission: 3 Terrorists Arrested | Shahnawaz, Yunus Khan, And Yakub Saki

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Police has made a major breakthrough by arresting a suspected terrorist, Shahnawaz, who had been on the run and was among the most wanted individuals by the National Investigation Agency. According to reports by PTI, Shahnawaz, an engineer by profession, was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and is currently undergoing intense interrogation. Shahnawaz had a reward of ₹3 lakhs on his head and was wanted in connection with the Pune ISIS case.

