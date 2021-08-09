Delta variant of Covid-19 remains active in Telangana

At least eight districts including Hyderabad, continue to report higher number of Covid infections daily

By | Published: 11:45 pm 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has continued to remain active in several pockets of the State including areas under GHMC and surrounding regions, prompting authorities to urge people to continue following precautions and get vaccinated as early as possible.

While there is a general dip in Covid infections, the fact remains that the drop in daily cases in Telangana has not been substantial. In fact, there are at least eight districts including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy and Warangal (urban and rural included) that have continued to report relatively higher number of Covid infections on a daily basis.

“All efforts are being made to ensure the second wave of Covid is contained in specific districts. The stress is to ensure people are encouraged to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and enough containment strategies are taken to ensure the present situation does not escalate into a third wave,” Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao, after a recent visit to Karimnagar, said.

Following the instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the entire district administration and health wing in Telangana has focussed its attention in several districts including Karimnagar to contain the Covid infections from escalating. Senior public health officials have urged people to do their best to avoid organising indoor gatherings and other networking events just because the daily Covid infections are low in the community.

“It’s always better to get vaccinated and ensure that such gatherings are held outdoors like parks, terraces etc. People who are organising such events must make sure that the invited members are limited. Continue to wear masks, follow Covid appropriate behaviour and above all, hold such social gatherings outside,” the officials advised.

“We are doing our best to reach out to at least 20 to 25 primary contacts of every new Covid infection in the districts. On an average, every day we are conducting over 1 lakh Covid tests in Telangana. Overall, the second wave of Covid is still under control but we all must ensure it does not lead to a further surge in Covid infections,” Dr Srinivasa Rao added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .