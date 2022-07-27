| Demand For Suspension Of Rajagopal Reddy From Congress Getting Stronger

Demand for suspension of Rajagopal Reddy from Congress getting stronger

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: The demand for suspension of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the party leaders is increasing day by day.

A day after TPCC secretary Ch Dayakar demanded that the party high command suspend Rajagopal Reddy from the party, the TPCC official spokespersons Ponna Kailash Netha too joined the chorus.

Speaking to the media at Chandur, Kailash Netha said that Rajagopal Reddy had no moral right to continue in the Congress. His comments damaged the image of the party in the state. He strongly criticized Rajagopal Reddy for saying BJP was an alternative to the TRS in the State.

He said that the Congress should field Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Munugode Assembly constituency as congress candidate, if Rajagopal Reddy resigned to his MLA post.