Demand to cancel NEET UG and re-exam intensifies

The outcome of investigations over NEET paper leak allegations in Bihar and other Indian States, has intensified demands for re-conducting of NEET exams.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 03:37 PM

Students hold placards as they stage a protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG exams, in Rajkot on Sunday. Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: The postponement of NEET PG-2024 examinations, cancellation of UGC-NET exam and the outcome of investigations over NEET paper leak allegations in Bihar and other Indian States, has intensified demands for cancellation and re-conducting of NEET exams.

Till a few days ago, the demand for cancellation of NEET exams was muted and limited to medical aspirants. However, in the last three to four days, with the cancellation/postponement of multiple entrance examinations, intellectuals, senior medical fraternity and experts in medical education have now joined the chorus of demanding fresh NEET entrance exam.

Former Union Health Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare (MOHFW), K Sujata Rao said that the fairest solution to the current NEET scam is to cancel and hold the exam again.

“A retest for all. Now the Government is only considering it for 1560 students. First they were favored with grace marks and now a retest. If the retest is difficult or easier than the main exam, then it will create another round of discord. Better to retest all,” the senior IAS officer on social media X said.

Pointing out that cancelling and conducting NEET will be a fair solution, Dr Sujata Rao pointed out that ‘Courts should not always be looking for maintaining status quo as that is no solution of cheats have got away and real meritorious are left to suffer,” Dr Sujata Rao said.

National Council Coordinator IMA-JDN (Junior Doctors Network), Dr Dhruv Chauhan has been highlighting the issue of cancelling the NEET UG exams and the need to hold the examinations at the earliest.

“Not one but various states are involved in this NEET UG paper leak and people should not think that leaks happened in only one State. The country will get a huge number of quacks in the name of doctors risking the healthcare and collapsing of the education system in the country,” he said on X.