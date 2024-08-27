Sangareddy: Dengue, viral fevers surge in health minister’s constituency

As many as 31 dengue cases were reported in August alone in Jogipet while many persons were visiting the hospitals with fevers, colds and other health complications

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 27 August 2024, 07:12 PM

Patients are being provided treatment in an excuse ward created for dengue in government hospital in Sangareddy; Collector Sangareddy Valluru Kranthi is talking to patients at government hospital Jogipet

Sangareddy: The Andole constituency, represented by Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha in the State Assembly, witnesses increasing cases of dengue and other viral fevers.

While the district recorded 120 dengue cases in August, the Primary Health Centre at Talelama in Andole reported 20 cases. The government hospital in Jogipet, located in the Health Minister’s constituency headquarters, was full of patients and getting 20 to 30 admissions every day.

Out of 200 samples sent by the Jogipet Hospital to the diagnostic hub this month, 31 tested positive for dengue. The number of outpatients coming to the Jogipet hospital has swelled to 550 compared to 350 to 400 reported during the normal days.

However, the number of dengue cases reported in the district could be many times higher as most patients were visiting private hospitals.

On the other hand, private hospitals were allegedly exploiting patients in the guise of providing treatment. Dengue patients were spending anywhere between Rs.50,000 to Rs.2 lakh on dengue treatment. Meanwhile, the entire district recorded 120 dengue positive cases this month compared to 70 cases in July. Most of these cases reported in August were from Andole.

With sanitation going haywire in villages, the mosquito menace was fast spreading dengue, typhoid and other diseases. The government general hospital in Sangareddy was receiving 1,800 outpatients every day compared to less than 1,500 in normal days.

The numbers of Jogipet and district hospitals would just reflect the trend in primary health centres and other hospitals located across the district. The citizens urged the Health Minister to focus on providing better treatment until the situation returned to normal.