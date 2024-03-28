DEO interacts with community representatives to increase voter percentage

Members of town-level and slum-level federations, senior citizens, disabled associations, transgender, and women groups were present in this meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve the voter turnout in the city, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Thursday interacted with representatives of various voter demographics and encouraged them to cast their ballots in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Rose informed them that voter registration is open till April 15 and asked them to create awareness among their communities on the importance of the electoral process.

He directed the officials to mark all PWD voters and elderly persons above 85 years and inform them about the vote from home facility which they can avail by applying Form-12D.

Moreover, a training program on postal ballot was conducted for Postal Ballot Nodal Officers and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs). Enforcement teams on Wednesday seized Rs. 23.92 lakh in cash, along with valuable items worth Rs. 14.66 lakh.

All of the 10 complaints received regarding transportation of cash and other items were examined and resolved, along with registering five FIRs.

A total of 131.19 liters of liquor was also seized, while two cases were booked and one person was arrested in this regard.