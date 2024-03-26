GHMC to form a comittee with NGOs to mitigate stray dog attacks

The committee will undertake a study to comprehend the reasons behind the dog attacks and also act like a nodal body for all the stray dog-related issues in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the increasing stray dog attacks in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will soon form a core committee to understand and mitigate the problem. Along with GHMC veterinary officials, animal welfare organisations (AWOs) will be a part of the core committee.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Ronald Ross conducted a meeting with Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakil, and representatives of voluntary organizations including Amala Akkineni from the Blue Cross.

Along with a door-to-door campaign creating awareness on the issue, pet dog registrations and vaccinations, authorities are planning to involve communities to look stray dogs. A total of 4, 900 water bowls have been placed at different locations across Hyderabad for this summer, he said.

The Commissioner appealed to the common public to send in their suggestions on what kind of measures can be taken to deal with the issue.