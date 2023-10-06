| Devotee From Maharashtra Kills Wife Brother In Law In Tirupati

Devotee from Maharashtra kills wife, brother-in-law in Tirupati

By IANS Published Date - 12:48 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Tirupati: A man on Friday murdered his wife and brother-in-law in a private hotel in temple town Tirupati.

The family from Nanded town of Maharashtra had come to the town for darshan at the famous Tirumala temple and were staying in a hotel in Kapilateertham area.

According to police, Yuvaraj stabbed his wife Manisha and brother-in-law Harshvardhan around 2 a.m. The sister brother duo died on the spot.

Yuvaraj along with his two children later went to Alipiri Police Station and surrendered himself.

The bodies were shifted for autopsy. Police took Yuvaraj into custody and launched an investigation.

Police suspect that some family dispute led to the double murder.