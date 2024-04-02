Telangana softball team honoured

The State softball showcased excellent performance to grab the gold medal in the 36th Sub-Junior National Softball Championship for Boys and Girls held at Divisional Sports Complex, Aurangabad recently.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sub-Junior Softball girls’ team along with their coaches and managers were felicitated by Telangana Softball Association at Fateh Maidan Club, LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
