Telangana softball team honoured

The State softball showcased excellent performance to grab the gold medal in the 36th Sub-Junior National Softball Championship for Boys and Girls held at Divisional Sports Complex, Aurangabad recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sub-Junior Softball girls’ team along with their coaches and managers were felicitated by Telangana Softball Association at Fateh Maidan Club, LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

