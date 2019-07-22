‘Depressed’ man ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: A man, suspected to be depressed for the past few days, was found hanging in his house at Chaitanyapuri on Monday morning, police said.

Anil (27) was found dead by his family, who informed the police. No suicide note was found and the family suspects no foul play behind his death.

The Chaitanyapuri police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed it over to the family. The police are investigating.

