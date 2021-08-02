Depressed techie kills self in Hyderabad

According to the police, the man identified as J Anil Kumar (34) was a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and was working in an MNC at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A software engineer killed himself at his house in Chandanagar on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the man identified as J Anil Kumar (34) was a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and was working in an MNC at Gachibowli.

The software professional was residing at Kailashnagar, Chandanagar police station limits and was married to J Jyothi. The couple had a four-year-old son.

On Monday morning, Jyothi along with her son went outside on some work. “When she returned home, the woman found Anil dead in the bedroom. The woman told us that he had slipped into depression over some issue and might have ended his life due to it,” S Venkatesh, sub-inspector Chandanagar police station, said.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC is booked and an investigation going on.

