Develop a park at Neopolis Layout: KTR instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday instructed the officials to develop a park at Neopolis Layout, Kokapet, on the lines of Central Park in New York. The idea is to develop a recreational space for children and people of all age groups.

The Minister instructed the officials to build a cycle track connecting Gandipet lake in such a way that international events could be hosted. Emphasising on world-class facilities that should come up at the layout, he told engineers that Neopolis being a Greenfield project has a great potential to build world-class facilities.

The instructions were given when the Minister stopped by the side of wide roads in the layout to check the works and enquired with engineers about the details of the layout development. He suggested a few modifications in plans for road networks, recreation facilities and cycle tracks.

The extent of the layout, including the vertical extent, would be as big as Warangal. Future needs, environment protection, safety and the comfort of people were considered while suggesting the modifications, said a release. A common thread in all the suggestions made by Minister was his insistence on maintaining international standards and he said that perfect planning will lead to beautiful value addition.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar who accompanied the Minister during the inspection, later tweeted that Neopolis being a Greenfield workspace township will have about a million people operating in the next five years and proper planning is most crucial.