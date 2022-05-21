‘Developing infra holds key to success of medicine from sky’

Published Date - 10:47 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

The Sky Insight report recommends some measures for effective use of drones to extend quality healthcare in remote areas.

Hyderabad: For the successful replication of ‘Medicine from the Sky’ pilot programme under which vaccines, samples and medicines were delivered using drones, focus should be on developing the requisite infrastructure at health centres.

The Medicine from the Sky Insight report released recently by the World Economic Forum in association with Apollo Hospitals and Telangana government, recommends some measures for effective use of drones to extend quality healthcare in remote areas.

Among the measures, the report suggested that health care centres be equipped with fixed drone landing pads and charging points as infrastructure requirements. This apart, multi-stop drone ports would be required en route to distant medical facilities.

A maintenance-cum-storage facility for drones in the vicinity would also be important for regular and smooth operations, the report recommended. Medicine from the Sky pilot programme was launched on September 11, 2021, and the exercise went on for about 45 days in Vikarabad district.

During the programme, payload-capable Unmanned Aircraft Systems covered a total aerial distance of over 600 km, delivering Covid-19 vaccines, regular vaccines, Covid-19 samples, medicines and blood. Eight air corridors were activated within the 16-corridor window endorsed by the regulatory agencies.

Seven different multi-rotor drones were introduced into the programme.On average, the drones used in the beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) exercise flew at a height of 300 feet, carrying an average weight of 2.3 kg, which included payload boxes, supplies and coolants.

About 326 sorties were successfully completed. Drone connectivity emerged as a highly impactful method of medical transit between health facilities given the distances and requirements on the ground, the report said.

Telangana’s health infrastructure and the intent of the State government to integrate innovative technology to optimise healthcare were one among the key factors for taking up the programme in the State.

At a social level, the Telangana population is open to and well-disposed to the use of technology.Vikarabad was identified due to its unique location. Though it is largely rural area, it can be reached by road from Hyderabad in about two hours. The local administration also assured that it would welcome the use of drones to support local planning and delivery.

Cost effective

Generally, delivery by road consumes more time and incur higher operation and maintenance cost. In case of drones, two key factors – route density and drop size – have to be considered. These factors become more significant in last and penultimate mile programmes.Several deliveries over a short time frame or distance will ensure a lower cost per delivery while several packages to a specific location would mean lower per drop costs.

Pilot programme findings

– Average time to assemble base station – 6.5 minutes

– Average time to mark checklist and deploy drones – 2.5 minutes

– Average time to mount payload on drone – 1.5 minutes

– Average flight journey from point A to point B – 8.5 minutes

– Average flight distance from point A to point B – 3.5 km (beyond-visual-line-of-sight)

