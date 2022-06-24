Development is my caste, Welfare is my religion: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: “Development is my caste and welfare is my religion. I have not much awareness about castes since I was born in Karimnagar and studied in convent schools in Hyderabad. I knew only one thing to treat all the people and communities equally” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said here on Friday.

“Like other communities, there are also poor people in so-called upper castes too. So, irrespective of caste and religion, the state government is giving equal priority to all sections of the society in welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, Kalyanalaxmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others.” Rama Rao made these comments while participating in the District Reddy Association executive committee swearing-in ceremony held in Sircilla town on Friday.

A number of families in the Reddy community were most backward. Remembering an incident that occurred eight years ago in the district where the poor Reddy family became helpless as the breadwinner of the family died, Rama Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao has started giving equal priority to all communities in the welfare scheme when informed about that incident.

Responding to community peoples’ request to constitute a separate corporation for Reddy community, the Minister promised to take steps to fulfill their desire soon by bringing the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao. Before elections TRS party had promised to constitute separate corporations from Reddy and Vyshya communities, Rama Rao informed and promised to fulfill the party’s poll promises.

Top priority has been given to agriculture and welfare sectors in the state since the Chief Minister desires to grow the state as a role model to the nation in the fields of welfare and development. In 75 years of independence, no government thought about the schemes like Ryth Bandhu, and Rythu Bima. Rs 5 lakh insurance benefit is being provided to the kin of the deceased farmers under Rythu Bima scheme. Telangana was the only state which was providing 24 hours free and quality current to the agriculture sector, the minister informed and added that no state in the country was implementing such schemes.

Informing that the Rythu Bandhu amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers from June 28, Rama Rao said that so far, the state government has provided Rs 58,000 crore to farmers under the scheme. Earlier, Sircilla was a small town. Now, it has emerged as district headquarters. Previous legislatures elected from the constituency had neglected the segment. However, he took a number of steps to develop the town as well as the district.

Agriculture College as well as Agriculture Polytechnic College were sanctioned to the district. While JNTU engineering college has started functioning in Agraharam degree college, the Chief Minister would lay the foundation for the medical college. A permanent building for engineering college would be constructed near Peddur, he informed.