Development works resume in Munugode after four years: Koosukuntla

He laid foundation stone for grama panchayat buildings at Gujja, Mallareddygudem and Allamdevi cheruvu villages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Monday said that the development works, which did not make much progress for the last four years, have gained pace in the Assembly constituency after he was elected in the bye-elections.

He laid foundation stone for grama panchayat buildings at Gujja, Mallareddygudem and Allamdevi cheruvu villages and launched the works of CC roads in Kothularamaram, Chimiryala, Kankanalagudem and Mohammadabad in Sansthan Narayanpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy said that he would address the problems prevailing in the villages by taking them up with the State government. The development of Munugode Assembly constituency was paralysed for the last four years as former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopally created hurdles to the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes of Telangana government in Munugode, he alleged.

Stating that the people of Munugode took a right decision in the by-elections for development of their assembly constituency, the legislator said development works worth Rs 400 crore were taken up in Munugode constituency. He stated that the BJP government at the Centre failed to implement its promises made in its election manifesto. The people of the country would definitely support Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as an alternative to BJP at national level politics, he added.