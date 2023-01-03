State govt working towards healthy Telangana: Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao said the number of dialysis centres were increased from a mere three to 102 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurating dialysis center in Primary Health Center (PHC) of Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday

Yadadri-Bongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the number of dialysis centres were increased from a mere three to 102 in the State and 50 lakh dialysis circles were completed after the formation of Telangana.

Along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Health Minister inaugurated a five-bed dialysis centre in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Choutuppal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Telangana stood in top in the country in providing dialysis facilities to patients suffering from kidney failure. After examining dialysis centres in the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also decided to set up dialysis centres in his State, he said, adding that the five-bed dialysis centre in Choutuppal was set up on the request of Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

Assuring a palliative care centre at Choutuppal for cancer patients, Harish Rao also said a 100-bed hospital would soon be opened at Munugode. Stating that the Centre had not sanctioned a single medical college to Telangana, the Minister pointed out that the BRS government had set up medical colleges at Suryapet and Nalgonda in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. It had also handed over land to the Centre for setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). However, the Centre had failed to provide minimum facilities to students of AIIMS at Bibinagar. The State, meanwhile, had set up eight medical colleges in Telangana in one year and would establish another eight medical colleges in the next one year.

Later, inaugurating a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) at Marriguda, Harish Rao said the State government had improved the quality of healthcare facilities in government hospitals with the target of achieving a “Arogya (healthy) Telangana”. Recruitment of doctors and hospital staff was being done as part of this, he said, also promising a free ambulance facility to patients from the Nalgonda Government General Hospital to hospitals at Hyderabad whenever treatment for critical cases was required.

Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Vidhya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar and others were present.