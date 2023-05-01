TTD EO joins in Sundara Tirumala Suddha Tirumala program

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and TTD employees participated in the Sudara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and TTD employees participated in the Sudara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala on Sunday.

After participating in the Tirumala cleaning volunteer program with the TTD workforce, TTD EO Dharma Reddy said to the media that Sulabh International employees in Tirumala had gone on strike since April 22 without giving notice to TTD management. TTD management had been employing sanitary staff from Tirupati, Nellore, and Chittoor Municipal Corporations to keep the hill temple clean for a week, he added.

Out of the 8,000–10,000 permanent and contract workers, he claimed that 600–700 people—including EOs, JEOs, CVSOs, Deputy EOs, Superintendents, Clerks, lecturers, teachers, and doctors—were assigned cleaning duty while on deputation at Tirumala. This was done on a three-term per month schedule.

He said that in addition to the staff, the Srivari Sevaks had heeded the call to take part in the cleaning effort as part of their devotion to Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The EO said the issue was being resolved by giving work orders to five different agencies, who are currently hiring sanitary staff from several districts.

He praised the media, TTD staff members, especially the academic staff from different educational institutions, and Srivari Sevaks for their support of the TTD during the peak time and for voluntarily taking part in the “Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala” program.