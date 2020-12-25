Devotees throng historic Medak Church on Christmas

Devotees from across Telangana and other parts of the country attended the prayers

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Medak: A sea of devotees thronged the historical Cathedral Church in Medak on the eve of Christmas on Friday.

Eighth Bishop of Medak Church, AC Solomon Raj conducted the special morning prayers at 4.30 am on Friday morning on the eve of Christmas day. Devotees from across Telangana and other parts of the country attended the prayers. A huge number of temporary business outlets were set up on the premises of the Church which got a great deal of business. To entertain the devotees coming from various parts of the State, a giant wheel and others were set up on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Churches from across the erstwhile Medak district have also attracted thousands of devotees. MLA, Medak M Padmadevendar Reddy, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and others have participated in Christmas celebrations at Medak Church. People celebrated Christmas in a grand way with their family, friends and relatives.

