Devotional extravaganza with Annamayya Sankeerthanas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:49 PM

Hyderabad: Devotees of Lord Venkateswara are in for a spiritual treat as the city is hosting a special devotional programme ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Madhuryam’ at Sri Sringeri Shankarmuth Temple in Nallakunta. Scheduled at 6 pm on Sunday, this event promises an evening filled with divine Sankeerthanas.

Organized by the Annamayya Parivaramu in collaboration with Nallakunta Sri Sringeri Shankarmuth, the Sankeerthanas will be rendered by ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Chudamani’ N C Sreedevi, accompanied by Snehankitha. Adding to the enchantment will be the instrumental prowess of artists from the Tirupathi Annamacharya Project— N Balaji on Keyboard, P Pandurangarao on Tabla, and P Suresh on Rhythms.

Convenor Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah from Annamayya Parivaramu, said teh devotional extravaganza promises to be an evening of spiritual rejuvenation and musical bliss, as attendees immerse themselves in the timeless hymns of the revered saint, Annamayya.