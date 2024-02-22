Kothagudem: World Thinking Day celebrated on Baden Powell’s birth anniversary

The Scouts and Guides movement helps the Scouts students to have patriotism, leadership qualities and to serve bravely in times of calamities, SCCL GM K Basavaiah

Kothagudem: World Thinking Day was celebrated here on Thursday by Bharat Scouts and Guides, Singareni Collieries District Association marking the birth anniversary of Scouts movement founder, Baden Powell.

The SCCL GM (Personnel) and the association secretary K Basavaiah hoisted Bharat Scouts and Guides flag and paid floral tributes to the statue of Baden Powell. Speaking on the occasion, he said that every year World Thinking Day was organised on February 22 across SCCL areas.

The Scouts and Guides movement helps the Scouts students to have patriotism, leadership qualities and to serve bravely in times of calamities. The company allocates a special budget to encourage the Scouts movement, he said.

Scouts and Guides encourage coexistence of humankind beyond caste and religion. Singareni Rovers have participated in many service activities as part of community welfare programmes, Basavaiah informed.

A rally was organised from Children’s Park to the Post Office Centre wishing for ‘World Peace’. Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Bull Bulls and Rovers-Rangers participated enthusiastically in adventure activities organised on the occasion.

District Commissioner (Guides) and Singareni Women’s Degree College principal Ch Sharada, Dy.PM and Singareni Collieries district assistant commissioner B Sushil Kumar, unit leaders, 200 Scouts students from Singareni Aided School, Kothagudem, Master EK Vidyalayam, Sri Sharada Vidyalayam, St. Vincent, Indira Nagar Colony MPPS School and Government ITI Colleges, their Scout Masters, Rover Scout leaders participated in the event.