Bhatti asks Singareni management to issue notifications to fill 485 vacant posts

Deputy Chief Minister asked the Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N Balram to speed up the process of recruitment in the company and provide at least 1,000 jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:09 PM

Hyderabad: Following directions from Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to immediately issue notifications to fill 317 direct recruitment posts and 168 internal recruitment posts lying vacant in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the company management on Wednesday announced that it would issue notifications to fill these posts on Thursday.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Energy Minister portfolio, held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of Singareni on the development and welfare programmes, asked the Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Balram to speed up the process of recruitment in the company and provide at least 1,000 jobs.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked officials to take swift action regarding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s promise to raise the age limit of Singareni workers’ dependent jobs from 35 to 40 years. He also enquired about the progress of the accident insurance MoU, which aims to provide financial security to Singareni workers and their families. The State government remains committed to supporting the welfare initiatives of Singareni workers, ensuring their safety, and fostering sustainable development within the region, he said.

Stating that efforts should be made to complete all the solar projects undertaken by the company, Bhatti asked the officials to complete the works of the 10.5 megawatt solar plant being built at Kothagudem by February 26.

Balram assured the Deputy Chief Minister of forthcoming measures to secure accident insurance facilities through other banks, similar to those provided to 43,000 hazardous coal sector employees. In a bid to ensure sufficient coal reserves for thermal power stations, daily reviews of coal production and transportation have been ordered, anticipating high electricity demands during the upcoming summer months, he informed.