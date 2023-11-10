| Devulapalli Ajay Appointed As Member For Lacs Of Sv Temples At Jubilee Hills Himayatnagar And Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday appointed Devulapalli Ajay as Member for Local Advisory Committees of SV Temples at Jubilee Hills, Karimnagar and Himayatnagar, for the period coterminous with tenure of the present TTD Board, a notice said.

Devulapalli Ajay will work on honorary basis and assist the LAC presidents in overall development of TTD temples at Jubilee Hills and Himayatnagar and also for works pertaining to new temple under construction at Karimnagar.