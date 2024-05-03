Ranga Reddy win 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship

Ranga Reddy showcased a dominating display to smash Adilabad 3-0 in the final of the 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship.

3 May 2024

Jubilant Ranga Reddy squad with the winners trophy in Karimnagar.

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy showcased a dominating display to smash Adilabad 3-0 in the final of the 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Godavarikhani, Karimnagar on Thursday.

For the winners, Patal and Lalith scored in the 23rd and 42nd minutes to guide their side to a strong 2-0 lead heading into the break. Later, Mahaveer netted in the 92nd minute to seal the title for Ranga Reddy.

Moreover, Wanaparthy and Karimnagar were awarded joint winners for the third place after their match ended in a draw.

Result: Final: Ranga Reddy 3 (Patal 23’, Lalith 43’, Mahaveer 92’) bt Adilabad 0.