Home voting for elderly, PwDs commences in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: Home voting for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and others commenced in Hyderabad on Friday. Postal ballot voting for government employees was also kickstarted at the Voter Facilitation Centre in All Saints High School, Basheerbagh.

Officers who applied for the postal ballot through Form 12D can exercise their right at the centre before May 8.

Meanwhile, Expenditure Observers Senthil Kumar and Amit Shukla held a meeting with Nodal Officers and advised them to closely examine the election expenses of the contesting candidates. A press release said given the high possibility of distribution of cash and liquor to lure voters two or three days before the polls, the officers were asked to keep a close watch.

District Election Officer Ronald Rose along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy also inspected multiple distribution and reception centers (DRCs) set up in the city including the ones at JNAFAU and AV College.

Valuables worth Rs 2.84 cr seized

Enforcement teams on Thursday seized valuables worth Rs. 2.84 crore under the election code along with Rs. 10.31 lakh in cash and 41.83 liters of liquor.

While 10 complaints regarding cash and other items expected to be used to influence elections were received, five FIRs have been registered.