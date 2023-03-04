DGP Anjani Kumar holds video conference with newly posted unit officers

In his opening remarks, Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar said policing involved management of various facets of issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Saturday held a video conference with all the newly posted unit officers on the subject of law and order bandobust . The exercise was useful for officers who are holding charge of district for the first time.

In his opening remarks, Anjani Kumar said policing involved management of various facets of issues. One of the most important vertical that is to be dealt with on a day-to-day basis is the maintenance of law and order, particularly in the wake of various bandobust, public meetings, religious gatherings or rallies and processions.

“Our cadre is blessed to have a healthy mixture of senior officers with tremendous experience and wisdom and the younger officers with great enthusiasm and determination for endless hard work,” he said suggesting that frequent interaction and combination of the two would take the cadre to a greater height of professionalism.

He also pointed out that an exercise like today’s would develop institutional memories to ensure fresh officers in the field can learn from seniors about the various nuances of law and order.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, and Khammam Police Commissioner, Vishu S Warrior, made detailed presentations and there was also interaction with Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain.